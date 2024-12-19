Left Menu

Gujarat's Vibrant Kite Industry: A Festival of Colors and Concerns

Gujarat in India boasts a thriving kite industry, especially during the Uttarayan festival. Kite-making employs over 130,000 people, despite the brief season. However, the festival poses environmental concerns, injuring birds and people. The state's market tops 6.50 billion rupees, making it a crucial economic sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:18 IST
Gujarat's Vibrant Kite Industry: A Festival of Colors and Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Gujarat, India, the vibrant kite-making industry is bustling with activity during the Uttarayan festival celebrated in mid-January. Mohammad Yunus, part of a vast workforce, diligently crafts kites for the event that marks the end of winter.

The festival, integral to the region's economy, draws in thousands and employs over 130,000 people. These handcrafted kites, costing as little as six cents, are essential to the community's livelihood. The seasonal demand creates a remarkable economic surge with the state's market valued at 6.50 billion rupees.

Despite the economic benefits, safety concerns loom over the tradition. Dangerous strings pose deadly threats, injuring birds and causing human fatalities. Recent reports counted 18 deaths tied to kite-related mishaps, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024