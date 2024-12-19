Gujarat's Vibrant Kite Industry: A Festival of Colors and Concerns

In Gujarat, India, the vibrant kite-making industry is bustling with activity during the Uttarayan festival celebrated in mid-January. Mohammad Yunus, part of a vast workforce, diligently crafts kites for the event that marks the end of winter.

The festival, integral to the region's economy, draws in thousands and employs over 130,000 people. These handcrafted kites, costing as little as six cents, are essential to the community's livelihood. The seasonal demand creates a remarkable economic surge with the state's market valued at 6.50 billion rupees.

Despite the economic benefits, safety concerns loom over the tradition. Dangerous strings pose deadly threats, injuring birds and causing human fatalities. Recent reports counted 18 deaths tied to kite-related mishaps, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures.

