Left Menu

Chilling Spell Grips Punjab and Haryana

Severe cold weather persists in Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures plummeting across both states. Chandigarh, the shared capital, saw temperatures dip to 6.7°C, while cities like Pathankot in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana experienced chilling lows around 4°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:45 IST
Chilling Spell Grips Punjab and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piercing cold weather continues to envelop the regions of Punjab and Haryana as temperatures hit new lows on Friday. According to the Met office, the twin states' common capital, Chandigarh, recorded a nippy 6.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab's Pathankot, the mercury plummeted to an intense 4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur both registered a freezing 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana also faced cold weather with lower temperatures at 6.4 and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The chill extended into Haryana, with Sirsa named the coldest location at 4.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar and Karnal experienced similarly brisk conditions at 5.6 and 6.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, and Ambala observed minimum temperatures of 8.3, 8, and 8.8 degrees Celsius, adding to the cold spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024