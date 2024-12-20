Chilling Spell Grips Punjab and Haryana
Severe cold weather persists in Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures plummeting across both states. Chandigarh, the shared capital, saw temperatures dip to 6.7°C, while cities like Pathankot in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana experienced chilling lows around 4°C.
Piercing cold weather continues to envelop the regions of Punjab and Haryana as temperatures hit new lows on Friday. According to the Met office, the twin states' common capital, Chandigarh, recorded a nippy 6.7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab's Pathankot, the mercury plummeted to an intense 4 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur both registered a freezing 4.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana also faced cold weather with lower temperatures at 6.4 and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The chill extended into Haryana, with Sirsa named the coldest location at 4.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar and Karnal experienced similarly brisk conditions at 5.6 and 6.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, and Ambala observed minimum temperatures of 8.3, 8, and 8.8 degrees Celsius, adding to the cold spell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
