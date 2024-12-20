Left Menu

Odisha Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Boost for Tourism and Infrastructure

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for a Rs 10,000 crore investment to enhance the state's tourism infrastructure, urging the Centre for a special package. He highlighted the need for urban investment and development of industrial townships to drive economic growth in the state.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:54 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called for a substantial investment of Rs 10,000 crore to bolster the state's tourism infrastructure, describing it as essential for developing world-class facilities. He appealed to the Centre, during a pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer, to announce a special package for Odisha in the upcoming budget for FY 2025-26.

Majhi expressed gratitude to Sitharaman for acknowledging Odisha's tourism potential in her previous budget speech, emphasizing that a dedicated financial package would be instrumental in transforming the sector. In addition to tourism, he underscored the need for the Centre's support in accelerating Odisha's urbanization, noting the state's rate is below the national average.

Further stressing the importance of infrastructure for economic growth, Majhi called for the development of new industrial townships in Gopalpur and Jharsuguda. He urged the Centre to expedite crucial projects like Sagarmala, East Coast Economic Corridor, and others to position Odisha as a growth engine. Additionally, he advocated for a focused initiative under 'Purvodaya' to aid infrastructure development in eastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

