Boost for Farmers: UP Raises Land Compensation for Noida International Airport
The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, increased land compensation rates for farmers providing land for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar. The compensation rate rose by Rs 1,200 per square meter, addressing farmers' demands and promising rehabilitation and employment plans. The airport aims to boost industrial growth and connectivity.
- Country:
- India
In a move to address longstanding demands, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an increase in land compensation rates for farmers involved in the Noida International Airport project. Compensation is being raised by Rs 1,200 per square meter, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
During an open dialogue at his residence, Adityanath assured farmers of measures for rehabilitation, employment, and resettlement for those affected. He also mentioned that India's largest airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this coming April.
Highlighting the project's developmental strides, Adityanath noted the recent successful validation flight and announced a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling (MRO) facility for global aircraft operations. Also outlined was improved connectivity via various expressways and high-speed rail links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
