Left Menu

Boost for Farmers: UP Raises Land Compensation for Noida International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, increased land compensation rates for farmers providing land for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar. The compensation rate rose by Rs 1,200 per square meter, addressing farmers' demands and promising rehabilitation and employment plans. The airport aims to boost industrial growth and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:23 IST
Boost for Farmers: UP Raises Land Compensation for Noida International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address longstanding demands, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an increase in land compensation rates for farmers involved in the Noida International Airport project. Compensation is being raised by Rs 1,200 per square meter, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

During an open dialogue at his residence, Adityanath assured farmers of measures for rehabilitation, employment, and resettlement for those affected. He also mentioned that India's largest airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this coming April.

Highlighting the project's developmental strides, Adityanath noted the recent successful validation flight and announced a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling (MRO) facility for global aircraft operations. Also outlined was improved connectivity via various expressways and high-speed rail links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024