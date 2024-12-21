Left Menu

Lion-Tiger Exchange Program Brings New Residents to Bhopal

Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, welcomed two Asiatic lions from Gujarat's Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in an exchange for two Bengal tigers. This exchange comes under the Central Zoo Authority's animal exchange scheme, involving a nine-member team and detailed quarantine measures for the new arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:36 IST
Lion-Tiger Exchange Program Brings New Residents to Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step under the Central Zoo Authority's animal exchange program, Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has acquired two new residents—Asiatic lions from Gujarat.

The exchange involved transporting the lions approximately 1000 kilometers from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh. The lions, a male and a female, both approximately three years old, are now in quarantine at Van Vihar for health assessments.

The swap was completed with the sending of a tiger and tigress, both six years old, from Van Vihar to Junagadh. The move was coordinated by a nine-member team ensuring a smooth transition for these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024