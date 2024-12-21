Lion-Tiger Exchange Program Brings New Residents to Bhopal

In a significant step under the Central Zoo Authority's animal exchange program, Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has acquired two new residents—Asiatic lions from Gujarat.

The exchange involved transporting the lions approximately 1000 kilometers from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh. The lions, a male and a female, both approximately three years old, are now in quarantine at Van Vihar for health assessments.

The swap was completed with the sending of a tiger and tigress, both six years old, from Van Vihar to Junagadh. The move was coordinated by a nine-member team ensuring a smooth transition for these majestic creatures.

