Left Menu

Kashmir Shivers: Valley Continues to Battle Sub-Zero Chill

The Kashmir Valley saw some relief from the cold wave, yet sub-zero temperatures persisted with water bodies freezing. Srinagar's temperature rose to minus 4.6°C, Pahalgam registered minus 4.9°C, and the coldest spot, Konibal, hit minus 6.5°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:43 IST
Kashmir Shivers: Valley Continues to Battle Sub-Zero Chill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing cold wave conditions in Kashmir, locals experienced slight relief; however, sub-zero temperatures continued to dominate on Sunday, according to officials.

The freezing temperatures resulted in frozen water supply lines and thin ice layers on various water bodies. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a notable increase from the previous night.

Pahalgam, an integral base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, hit a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the tourist-favorite, Gulmarg, noted similar temperatures. Konibal in the Pampore area was the coldest locale, registering a freezing minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024