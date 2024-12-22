Kashmir Shivers: Valley Continues to Battle Sub-Zero Chill

Amidst ongoing cold wave conditions in Kashmir, locals experienced slight relief; however, sub-zero temperatures continued to dominate on Sunday, according to officials.

The freezing temperatures resulted in frozen water supply lines and thin ice layers on various water bodies. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a notable increase from the previous night.

Pahalgam, an integral base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, hit a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the tourist-favorite, Gulmarg, noted similar temperatures. Konibal in the Pampore area was the coldest locale, registering a freezing minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)