Kashmir Shivers: Valley Continues to Battle Sub-Zero Chill
The Kashmir Valley saw some relief from the cold wave, yet sub-zero temperatures persisted with water bodies freezing. Srinagar's temperature rose to minus 4.6°C, Pahalgam registered minus 4.9°C, and the coldest spot, Konibal, hit minus 6.5°C.
Amidst ongoing cold wave conditions in Kashmir, locals experienced slight relief; however, sub-zero temperatures continued to dominate on Sunday, according to officials.
The freezing temperatures resulted in frozen water supply lines and thin ice layers on various water bodies. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a notable increase from the previous night.
Pahalgam, an integral base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, hit a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the tourist-favorite, Gulmarg, noted similar temperatures. Konibal in the Pampore area was the coldest locale, registering a freezing minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)