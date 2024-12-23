Left Menu

The Elusive Journey of Zeenat: A Tigress Roams Bengal's Forests

Zeenat, a tigress relocated from Maharashtra to Odisha's Similipal Reserve, is roaming West Bengal's Purulia district. Despite tracking efforts, she moves unnoticed due to difficult terrain. Efforts continue to guide her back to her original habitat or reintroduce her to the reserve in Odisha.

Zeenat, a three-year-old tigress initially relocated to Odisha's Similipal Reserve Forest, has made her presence felt in West Bengal's Purulia district, traversing the dense Bandwan forest for the past two days.

Despite efforts by Bengal forest teams equipped with radio collars, Zeenat has managed to evade capture, maneuvering through the rugged jungle terrain. Her movements are being closely monitored by forest officials from both Odisha and Jharkhand to ensure her safety and prevent any potential conflict with humans.

As Zeenat continues her quest, forest officials remain hopeful of steering her back to her intended habitat. However, despite the challenges, her journey highlights the behavior of tigers seeking new territories across inter-state forest corridors.

