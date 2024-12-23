Chilling Waves: North India's Frigid Encounter

The cold wave sweeping through northern India intensified after light rain hit Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures plummeted significantly, with Kashmir experiencing sub-zero conditions. On Monday, Shimla witnessed snowfall, resulting in the closure of multiple roads and impacting daily life in the region.

Chandigarh and various towns in Haryana and Punjab saw maximum temperatures dropping notably due to the precipitation. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures remained above normal in several areas, providing slight relief. The meteorological office predicts further dips in the mercury over the next 48 hours, particularly in the high-altitude tribal areas.

In the Kashmir Valley, tourists were advised to adhere to traffic advisories as icy roads added to the risk. Srinagar recorded a freezing low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, impacting water supply lines. The fresh snowfall brought joy to farmers and tourists in Himachal Pradesh, promising good apple yields.

