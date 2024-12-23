Left Menu

Chilling Waves: North India's Frigid Encounter

Several regions in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh experienced a sharp drop in temperatures following light rain. Cold wave conditions persisted in Kashmir, with temperatures dipping below freezing point. Snowfall in Shimla led to road closures, while Jammu and Kashmir faced intense cold, affecting water supply lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The cold wave sweeping through northern India intensified after light rain hit Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures plummeted significantly, with Kashmir experiencing sub-zero conditions. On Monday, Shimla witnessed snowfall, resulting in the closure of multiple roads and impacting daily life in the region.

Chandigarh and various towns in Haryana and Punjab saw maximum temperatures dropping notably due to the precipitation. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures remained above normal in several areas, providing slight relief. The meteorological office predicts further dips in the mercury over the next 48 hours, particularly in the high-altitude tribal areas.

In the Kashmir Valley, tourists were advised to adhere to traffic advisories as icy roads added to the risk. Srinagar recorded a freezing low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, impacting water supply lines. The fresh snowfall brought joy to farmers and tourists in Himachal Pradesh, promising good apple yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

