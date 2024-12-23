Amaravati's Greenfield Road Infrastructure Gets Rs 2,723 Crore Boost

The Andhra Pradesh government approved Rs 2,723 crore for road infrastructure projects in Amaravati, the greenfield capital city.

Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that this investment will be allocated to build layout roads in Amaravati's zone 7 and zone 10.

To date, works worth Rs 47,288 crore have been sanctioned by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for Amaravati's development.

Further approvals for pending works are expected within the month, Narayana revealed at the press conference held at the secretariat.

Narayana assured that the financial burden of building the greenfield capital will not fall on the state residents.

The state plans to repay the loans by selling pooled land acquired from farmers for the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)