Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug

Oberoi Realty has announced a major development project in Alibaug, leveraging an 81-acre land deal with local landowners. The Mumbai-based real estate giant aims to construct a 5-star hotel and luxury villas, solidifying its reputation for high-end developments.

The regulatory filing revealed that the agreement covers land totaling 81.05 acres in Raigad, Maharashtra. This expansive property will host a state-of-the-art hotel and residential units, featuring 150 branded villas.

Oberoi Realty, recognized for its luxury portfolio, highlights that the project will be executed with a focus on revenue and area sharing with the initial landowners, ensuring a mutually beneficial arrangement as they advance the Alibaug initiative.

