Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug
Oberoi Realty partners with landowners to develop a 5-star hotel and luxury villas on 81 acres in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The project includes a luxury resort and 150 serviced villas. The agreement involves revenue and area sharing with landowners. Oberoi Realty has taken possession of the land.
- Country:
- India
Oberoi Realty has announced a major development project in Alibaug, leveraging an 81-acre land deal with local landowners. The Mumbai-based real estate giant aims to construct a 5-star hotel and luxury villas, solidifying its reputation for high-end developments.
The regulatory filing revealed that the agreement covers land totaling 81.05 acres in Raigad, Maharashtra. This expansive property will host a state-of-the-art hotel and residential units, featuring 150 branded villas.
Oberoi Realty, recognized for its luxury portfolio, highlights that the project will be executed with a focus on revenue and area sharing with the initial landowners, ensuring a mutually beneficial arrangement as they advance the Alibaug initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU and UN Launch Major Projects to Boost Economic Development and Border Management in Southern Belize
Our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it: PM Modi.
Strategic Investments: KREEVA, ASK Property Fund, and Shapoorji Pallonji Converge in Gurugram Real Estate Venture
Urban Infrastructure Boom in India: A Real Estate Goldmine
We are monitoring situation in Syria in light of ongoing developments: MEA.