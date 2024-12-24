Left Menu

Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug

Oberoi Realty partners with landowners to develop a 5-star hotel and luxury villas on 81 acres in Alibaug, near Mumbai. The project includes a luxury resort and 150 serviced villas. The agreement involves revenue and area sharing with landowners. Oberoi Realty has taken possession of the land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:20 IST
Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oberoi Realty has announced a major development project in Alibaug, leveraging an 81-acre land deal with local landowners. The Mumbai-based real estate giant aims to construct a 5-star hotel and luxury villas, solidifying its reputation for high-end developments.

The regulatory filing revealed that the agreement covers land totaling 81.05 acres in Raigad, Maharashtra. This expansive property will host a state-of-the-art hotel and residential units, featuring 150 branded villas.

Oberoi Realty, recognized for its luxury portfolio, highlights that the project will be executed with a focus on revenue and area sharing with the initial landowners, ensuring a mutually beneficial arrangement as they advance the Alibaug initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024