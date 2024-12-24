Left Menu

Unearthed Wonder: The Baby Mammoth Yana Revealed

The exceptional discovery of a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth, named Yana, in Siberia’s melting permafrost has captivated scientists. Weighing over 100 kilograms, Yana is considered the best-preserved mammoth found to date. Her remains will provide insights into the life and adaptation of mammoths at Russia's North-Eastern Federal University.

Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:40 IST
A remarkable discovery has emerged from Siberia's retreating permafrost—a 50,000-year-old baby mammoth nicknamed Yana. Weighing over 100 kilograms and standing at 120 centimeters, Yana has captured the scientific community's attention.

Experts suggest Yana met her fate at just 1 year old. Her remarkably preserved condition makes her one of the most intact mammoth finds globally. Previously, the Batagaika crater in Yakutia, known as the "gateway to the underworld," has revealed remains of ancient animals such as bison and horses.

Yana will be studied at North-Eastern Federal University, home to a dedicated mammoth research center. The university calls the discovery exceptional, promising new insights into mammoth life and environmental adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

