Young mammoth remains found nearly intact in Siberian permafrost

Researchers in Siberia are conducting tests on a juvenile mammoth whose remarkably well-preserved remains were discovered in thawing permafrost after more than 50,000 years. The creature, resembling a small elephant with a trunk, was recovered from the Batagaika crater, a huge depression more than 80 metres (260 feet) deep which is widening as a result of climate change.

NASA spacecraft attempts closest-ever approach to the sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe was expected to make history on Tuesday by flying into the sun's outer atmosphere called the corona on a mission to help scientists learn more about Earth's closest star. "No human-made object has ever passed this close to a star, so Parker will truly be returning data from uncharted territory," Nick Pinkine, mission operations manager at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, said in a NASA blog.

South Korean team develops 'Iron Man' robot that helps paraplegics walk

South Korean researchers have developed a lightweight wearable robot that can walk up to paraplegic users and lock itself onto them, enabling them to walk, manoeuvre obstacles and climb staircases. The Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) said their goal is to create a robot that seamlessly integrates into the daily lives of individuals with disabilities.

India's push for home-grown satellite constellation gets 30 aspirants

Thirty Indian companies have answered the space regulator's call to build and operate constellations of Earth observation (EO) satellites in a groundbreaking private-public partnership to reduce the country's reliance on foreign data for defense, infrastructure management and other critical mapping needs. "We have received 9 applications ... Each applicant represents a consortium, involving a total of 30 companies," said Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe.

