Left Menu

Arkavathy river pollution: NGT issues notice to CPCB, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:29 IST
Arkavathy river pollution: NGT issues notice to CPCB, others
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Central Pollution Control Board and others in a matter regarding alarming levels of heavy metals and toxic substances found in Karnataka's Arkavathy river.

The river is an important tributary of Kaveri and originates near Nandi hills.

The green body was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding mercury, banned pesticide DDT, cancer-causing polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), and fluoride found in the river water.

In an order dated December 13, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, ''As per the article, the river is a vital source of agriculture and horticulture in Karnataka. It highlights that even after the Karnataka High Court's direction to protect the Arkavathy river, it continues to suffer from severe domestic and industrial pollution.'' The bench noted that according to the news report, samples were collected from three sites, revealing high DDT concentrations, mercury levels and harmful hydrocarbons.

''The news item attract the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, and the Environment (Protection) Act,'' the tribunal said.

It said the report also raised substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of CPCB and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the District Magistrate of Bengaluru.

''Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply,'' the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 10 before the tribunal's southern zonal in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024