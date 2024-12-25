CM Atishi inaugurates flyover in east Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated six-lane flyover connecting Apsara Border to Anand Vihar in eastern part of the city and said saying that around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited everyday. Atishi said when people will be able to skip three red lights with this flyover. ''Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. Since the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi,'' she said.

''When people will go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes. Around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday,'' the CM said Around 40,300 liters of petrol and diesel will be saved everyday. This will also reduce carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the air-cleaning capacity of around 5,900 trees, she said. It will also save 30,000 hours of manpower daily, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 tons, save over 40,000 liters of fuel daily, and save ₹138 crore annually for the public, she said. The six-lane 1,440 metre-long flyover over road number 56 between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border, with 2 up-down ramps for better connectivity for nearby areas, will reduce the traffic load on the stretch and help commuters bypass traffic snarls at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar and Shreshth Vihar. The pillars of the flyover have been decorated with paintings of different birds. While in other governments, the cost and time for government projects escalate many times, Delhi's honest government has completed this flyover at a cost lower than estimated, she claimed. ''The estimated cost of the Anand Vihar flyover was Rs 372 crore. Had it been another government, the cost would have multiplied but with the honest government of Delhi, this flyover was completed for Rs 347 crore, saving Rs 25 crore," the CM claimed. With the inauguration of Anand Vihar flyover, this marks the 38th infrastructure project -- flyover, underpass, elevated corridor -- completed by the AAP government in the past 10 years. As a result, roads in Delhi, once known for their traffic jams, are now renowned for their excellent infrastructure, Atishi said. "Before the AAP government took over in 2014-15, Delhi was the fourth most congested city globally. However, after the work done by our government, Delhi has moved to 44th position today. This means traffic jams have reduced, making it easier for commuters," she said. In just 10 years, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has laid 250 km of new metro tracks, and another 250 km is under construction, she added.

