Powerful Quake Rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shook Russia's Kuril Islands early on Friday, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor originated at a significant depth of 145 kilometers beneath the earth's surface, as detailed by the GFZ.

The affected region is no stranger to seismic activity, although this event's depth has significant implications for its impact.

