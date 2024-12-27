Left Menu

Powerful Quake Rattles Russia's Kuril Islands

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Russia's Kuril Islands on Friday, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake registered at a depth of 145 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST
Powerful Quake Rattles Russia's Kuril Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 shook Russia's Kuril Islands early on Friday, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor originated at a significant depth of 145 kilometers beneath the earth's surface, as detailed by the GFZ.

The affected region is no stranger to seismic activity, although this event's depth has significant implications for its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024