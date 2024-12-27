Rainstorm Brings Cold Wave to Punjab and Haryana

A severe rainstorm hit several locations in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, leading to a rapid drop in daytime temperatures across the regions. The sudden weather change brought hail to Chandigarh, where the maximum temperature plunged to 15.9 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below the seasonal average.

In Punjab, cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot witnessed significant rainfall. The recorded maximum temperatures for these areas were 13.7, 14.8, 14.6, and 15.2 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department provided these updates, noting the unusual chilliness for this time of year.

Similarly, Haryana cities like Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Gurugram also experienced the rainy onslaught. Maximum temperatures ranged from 13.4 degrees Celsius in Karnal to 15 degrees Celsius in Gurugram, underscoring the widespread impact of the weather system across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)