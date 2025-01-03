Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life of Australian Surfer

A presumed fatal shark attack has claimed the life of a 28-year-old surfer at a popular beach in South Australia. Authorities are searching for the missing surfboard rider near Granites Beach, Streaky Bay.

The attack happened Thursday evening, with a witness recovering the surfboard but finding no trace of the man. Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes confirmed the likelihood of a shark attack, although the species remains unidentified.

This incident adds to a recent rise in shark attacks in South Australia. The state recorded five attacks in 2023 alone, three of which were fatal. Scientists have yet to determine the cause of this disturbing trend.

