Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life of Australian Surfer

A 28-year-old surfer in South Australia is presumed dead after a shark attack at Granites Beach. Authorities continue their search. Shark attacks in the area have recently increased, with South Australia seeing five attacks in 2023, three of which were fatal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A presumed fatal shark attack has claimed the life of a 28-year-old surfer at a popular beach in South Australia. Authorities are searching for the missing surfboard rider near Granites Beach, Streaky Bay.

The attack happened Thursday evening, with a witness recovering the surfboard but finding no trace of the man. Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes confirmed the likelihood of a shark attack, although the species remains unidentified.

This incident adds to a recent rise in shark attacks in South Australia. The state recorded five attacks in 2023 alone, three of which were fatal. Scientists have yet to determine the cause of this disturbing trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

