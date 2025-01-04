Left Menu

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ethiopia, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake, occurring at a depth of 10 km, follows several smaller tremors in recent days. The situation remains under observation as authorities assess potential damage and necessary responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 06:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.8, struck Ethiopia, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Saturday.

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding to concerns following a series of smaller seismic events in recent days.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, evaluating the impact and determining any necessary emergency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

