Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 06:38 IST
A significant earthquake, registering a magnitude of 5.8, struck Ethiopia, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Saturday.
The tremor originated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), adding to concerns following a series of smaller seismic events in recent days.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, evaluating the impact and determining any necessary emergency responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
