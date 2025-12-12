Left Menu

Tsunami Threat Looms After Northeast Japan Earthquake

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake off Japan's northeast coast prompted a tsunami advisory. The Japan Meteorological Agency announced possible 1-meter tsunami waves along various northern prefectures. This follows a 7.5 magnitude quake earlier this week. Authorities caution residents about potential aftershocks and urge preparedness without predicting significant seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Friday following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the country's northeast, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake struck off the east coast of Aomori prefecture on Honshu, Japan's main island, at a depth of 20 kilometers around 11:44 a.m. local time. Coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures could experience tsunami waves up to 1 meter high. No immediate reports of damage or injuries were available.

This advisory comes after a more powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier in the week triggered injuries and light damage. Officials emphasize the importance of monitoring emergency preparedness, underscoring that this is not a prediction of a major earthquake, despite the recent seismic activity along Japan's northeastern coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

