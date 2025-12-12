Tsunami Threat Looms After Northeast Japan Earthquake

Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Friday following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the country's northeast, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake struck off the east coast of Aomori prefecture on Honshu, Japan's main island, at a depth of 20 kilometers around 11:44 a.m. local time. Coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures could experience tsunami waves up to 1 meter high. No immediate reports of damage or injuries were available.

This advisory comes after a more powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier in the week triggered injuries and light damage. Officials emphasize the importance of monitoring emergency preparedness, underscoring that this is not a prediction of a major earthquake, despite the recent seismic activity along Japan's northeastern coast.

