Tsunami Alert in Japan After Major Earthquake

Japan's northeastern region was jolted by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday, leading to a tsunami advisory issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The tremor occurred at 11:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), days after a more powerful 7.5 magnitude quake struck the same area.

The JMA advised that the earthquake could trigger a tsunami with waves reaching up to 1 metre along the coast. Residents in the affected zones are urged to stay on high alert and follow any evacuation orders promptly.

This recent quake highlights the region's vulnerability to seismic activity, coming hot on the heels of the 7.5 magnitude quake, and raises ongoing concerns about safety and preparedness in the seismically active nation.

