Tragedy Strikes Firecracker Factory: Six Lives Lost in Explosion

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit resulted in the deaths of six workers. The blast is suspected to have occurred during the chemical mixing process, flattening at least one room in the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, six workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit on Saturday.

Authorities believe the blast occurred during the chemical mixing process, causing significant destruction by flattening at least one room.

An official at the scene confirmed the fatalities and noted ongoing investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

