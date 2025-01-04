Pithampur Protests: Locals Oppose Toxic Waste Disposal

In the village of Tarpura, situated near Pithampur, there is a growing unrest as residents strongly oppose the incineration of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory. This sentiment has caused significant concern, prompting heightened security measures in the area.

Despite government assurances of safety, locals remember the adverse impacts from a smaller incineration trial in 2015, sparking fears of serious environmental contamination. In response to community anxiety, law enforcement agencies have strengthened their presence, deploying officers to maintain order.

The regional administration has begun outreach efforts to engage with the village population and address their grievances. Officials emphasize that disposal actions will not proceed without considering residents' perspectives, following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to complete the waste transfer within four weeks or face legal consequences.

