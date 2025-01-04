Left Menu

Pithampur Protests: Locals Oppose Toxic Waste Disposal

Residents of Tarpura village, close to Pithampur's waste unit, protest against the disposal of Union Carbide's toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal disaster. Concerns over environmental and health risks have led to heavy police deployment and a demand to relocate the waste, with local governance engaging in discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithampur | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:08 IST
Pithampur Protests: Locals Oppose Toxic Waste Disposal
  • Country:
  • India

In the village of Tarpura, situated near Pithampur, there is a growing unrest as residents strongly oppose the incineration of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory. This sentiment has caused significant concern, prompting heightened security measures in the area.

Despite government assurances of safety, locals remember the adverse impacts from a smaller incineration trial in 2015, sparking fears of serious environmental contamination. In response to community anxiety, law enforcement agencies have strengthened their presence, deploying officers to maintain order.

The regional administration has begun outreach efforts to engage with the village population and address their grievances. Officials emphasize that disposal actions will not proceed without considering residents' perspectives, following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to complete the waste transfer within four weeks or face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025