Inferno at Chembumukku: Timely Response Averts Disaster

A significant blaze erupted at a scrap shop within Chembumukku's residential zone early Sunday morning, causing widespread panic among locals. Swift action by fire and rescue services was initiated to quell the flames, which posed an immediate threat to nearby residents.

The fire, which spread rapidly, led to the prompt evacuation of residents from the vicinity as a precautionary measure. Luckily, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, confirming a successful evacuation by the authorities.

Locals reported that the fire began at around 10 am at the long-established scrap shop. Despite the unknown cause of the fire, additional firefighting forces were dispatched, ultimately managing to control the situation after two hours of intense efforts. Investigations continue as officials work to determine the fire's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)