Left Menu

Cowpea Seedlings Achieve Milestone in Space Agriculture

Cowpea seedlings have successfully sprouted their first leaves in space aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module, marking a significant milestone in space-based plant research. The achievement demonstrates ISRO's ability to grow plants in microgravity, providing insights for future long-duration missions and sustainable life support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:39 IST
Cowpea Seedlings Achieve Milestone in Space Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Seedlings of the cowpea plant have sprouted their first leaves onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 module, signifying a key milestone in the realm of space-based plant research, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday.

The Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), designed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), serves as an automated platform intended to nurture and sustain plant life within the microgravity environments of space. In a groundbreaking experiment, cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) seeds were grown in a controlled, closed environment with active thermal management, overseen by ISRO.

The setup diligently monitored several parameters, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, relative humidity, temperature, and soil moisture, while capturing vital images tracking plant growth. The system successfully supported the plants' progress to the two-leaf stage in space. ISRO emphasized that this accomplishment not only highlights the agency's capability to cultivate plants in space but also offers valuable insights for long-duration missions, instrumental in developing life-support systems for sustaining human life in extraterrestrial arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025