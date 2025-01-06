Left Menu

Delhi’s Groundwater Revival: From 127% to 99% Extraction in 10 Years

The Central Ground Water Authority reports that groundwater extraction in Delhi has decreased from 127% in 2013 to 99% in 2023. The actions taken, including rainwater harvesting and community participation, have led to a nationwide reduction in groundwater extraction, with significant improvements in several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable improvement, groundwater extraction in Delhi has decreased from 127% in 2013 to 99% in 2023, according to the Central Ground Water Authority.

Responding to a National Green Tribunal inquiry, the authority detailed several initiatives alongside the Ministry of Jal Shakti aimed at reversing groundwater depletion trends.

Initiatives like rainwater harvesting and sustainable agriculture have also resulted in lower groundwater extraction nationwide, with significant recovery in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, revealed the authority's report.

