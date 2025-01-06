Delhi’s Groundwater Revival: From 127% to 99% Extraction in 10 Years

In a notable improvement, groundwater extraction in Delhi has decreased from 127% in 2013 to 99% in 2023, according to the Central Ground Water Authority.

Responding to a National Green Tribunal inquiry, the authority detailed several initiatives alongside the Ministry of Jal Shakti aimed at reversing groundwater depletion trends.

Initiatives like rainwater harvesting and sustainable agriculture have also resulted in lower groundwater extraction nationwide, with significant recovery in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, revealed the authority's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)