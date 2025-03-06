CSIR’s E-Tractor Roadshow Flagged Off by Dr. Jitendra Singh from Jammu, Showcasing Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today flagged off the CSIR-developed e-Tractor roadshow from Jammu. This marks a major step in India's mission towards sustainable and technology-driven agriculture. The roadshow, which commenced in Jammu, will travel across various states before concluding its journey in Kanyakumari, engaging farmers and stakeholders along the way.

The e-tractor, initially launched in Delhi, is an initiative by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to promote eco-friendly and cost-effective farming solutions. The nationwide roadshow aims to generate awareness about clean energy technology and how it can transform traditional agricultural practices by reducing dependency on expensive fossil fuels.

During the flag-off event, Dr. Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the e-Tiller, developed by CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI), Durgapur, highlighting another innovation in mechanized farming. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Singh emphasized the critical role of scientific advancements in reducing operational costs for farmers and enhancing sustainability in agriculture.

“This e-tractor is not just a breakthrough in agri-technology but a commitment to affordable and environmentally friendly farming. By integrating cutting-edge innovations into agriculture, we are not only boosting farmers’ efficiency but also fostering agri-startups and entrepreneurship in rural India,” Dr. Jitendra Singh stated.

E-Tractor’s Role in India’s Green Energy and Self-Reliance Mission

Dr. Singh underscored the alignment of the e-tractor initiative with the Indian government’s broader vision of promoting green energy and self-reliance in agriculture. While traditional farming depends heavily on fossil fuels, which are both costly and environmentally harmful, the electric tractor presents a cleaner, more cost-effective alternative.

“By embracing this innovation, farmers will witness a substantial reduction in fuel costs while contributing to environmental conservation. The roadshow will allow direct farmer engagement, enabling them to see firsthand how this technology can improve their agricultural practices,” he added.

CSIR’s Contribution to Agri-Tech and Scientific Innovation

CSIR’s continued commitment to agricultural innovation is evident through its extensive research efforts in mechanized farming solutions. The e-tractor is a prime example of how cutting-edge research can be effectively commercialized and brought to grassroots-level farmers.

“CSIR is working towards bridging the technological divide in Indian farming by ensuring that our scientific advancements are accessible and beneficial to farmers. The introduction of the e-tractor is a step towards widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices,” Dr. Singh explained.

The Minister also highlighted government policies designed to support agricultural entrepreneurship, including the Bio-E3 policy—Biotechnology for Environment, Economy, and Employment—which facilitates the translation of scientific advancements into tangible economic opportunities for farmers.

“We are ensuring comprehensive government support, from technological assistance to financial aid, so that our farmers and startups can easily integrate modern agricultural solutions. For instance, the Mudra loan scheme has empowered thousands of agricultural entrepreneurs, particularly women-led businesses,” he noted.

Expanding the Reach of Sustainable Farming

The e-tractor roadshow is expected to generate considerable interest among farmers, agri-startups, and policymakers as it traverses from Jammu to Kanyakumari. CSIR aims to showcase how clean-energy solutions can revolutionize Indian agriculture, making it more sustainable, cost-effective, and accessible.

Dr. Singh further emphasized that with increasing awareness and government-backed initiatives, India’s agricultural landscape is undergoing a transformation. He cited successful agritech interventions such as drone-assisted farming, soil health cards, and high-value crops like lavender, which are opening new income avenues for farmers.

Inauguration of Agro-Soil Research Laboratory at CSIR-IIIM Chatha Farm

In addition to launching the e-tractor roadshow, Dr. Singh also inaugurated the Agro-Soil Research Laboratory at CSIR-IIIM Chatha Farm. The new facility will focus on soil testing, agrotechnology development, and plant research, bringing together scientists and researchers to develop innovative solutions for Indian agriculture.

Engaging Farmers in India’s Agricultural Revolution

As the e-tractor embarks on its cross-country journey, the roadshow will serve as an interactive platform for farmers to learn about and adopt sustainable farming practices. “This roadshow is more than just a demonstration—it’s an invitation for farmers to be active participants in India’s agricultural revolution. By embracing new technologies, they can enhance productivity while contributing to a greener environment,” Dr. Singh concluded.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Director CSIR-IIIM Dr. Zabeer Ahmed and Director CSIR-CMERI Durgapur Dr. Murmu, along with researchers, agricultural experts, and local farmers.