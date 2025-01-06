Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Bhandara: Tigress Found Dead

A three-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Tumsar forest range of Maharashtra's Bhandara district. Authorities found the carcass in compartment 74 of the Jhanjhariya area. An investigation has been initiated, with the carcass sent for post mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:54 IST
Mysterious Death in Bhandara: Tigress Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress has been discovered dead in the remote forests of Maharashtra's Bhandara district, raising concerns among wildlife officials.

The three-year-old feline was found in compartment 74 of the Jhanjhariya area within the Tumsar forest range, according to local authorities.

Officials have sent the carcass for post mortem as they commence a thorough investigation into the unexpected death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025