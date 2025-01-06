Mysterious Death in Bhandara: Tigress Found Dead
A three-year-old tigress was discovered dead in the Tumsar forest range of Maharashtra's Bhandara district. Authorities found the carcass in compartment 74 of the Jhanjhariya area. An investigation has been initiated, with the carcass sent for post mortem to determine the cause of death.
A tigress has been discovered dead in the remote forests of Maharashtra's Bhandara district, raising concerns among wildlife officials.
The three-year-old feline was found in compartment 74 of the Jhanjhariya area within the Tumsar forest range, according to local authorities.
Officials have sent the carcass for post mortem as they commence a thorough investigation into the unexpected death.
