Left Menu

Tremor in the Himalayas: Devastation and Resilience Stirring Across Borders

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. The tremor shook buildings across Nepal, Bhutan, and India. Rescue operations are underway, with China deploying aid and resources to affected areas, including the remote Himalayan foothills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:22 IST
Tremor in the Himalayas: Devastation and Resilience Stirring Across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas on Tuesday, causing significant damage and loss of life, Chinese authorities reported.

The quake's epicenter was in Tingri, near Tibet, and it led to severe shaking across Nepal, Bhutan, and India. At least 53 people have died, according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has mobilized rescue efforts in the affected areas while providing essential supplies. The tremors highlight the seismic vulnerability of the region due to tectonic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025