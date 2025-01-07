Tremor in the Himalayas: Devastation and Resilience Stirring Across Borders

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas on Tuesday, causing significant damage and loss of life, Chinese authorities reported.

The quake's epicenter was in Tingri, near Tibet, and it led to severe shaking across Nepal, Bhutan, and India. At least 53 people have died, according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has mobilized rescue efforts in the affected areas while providing essential supplies. The tremors highlight the seismic vulnerability of the region due to tectonic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)