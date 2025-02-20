Mass Rescue of Trafficked Chinese Nationals: A Multinational Repatriation Effort

In a significant multinational effort, 50 Chinese nationals have been rescued from scam centres in Myanmar and repatriated, according to Thai authorities. This marks a concerted drive to bring back up to 600 Chinese victims trafficked across Southeast Asia.

Criminal gangs have historically trafficked vast numbers of individuals into illegal operations, with sites dotted along the Thai-Myanmar border. Armed escorts ensured the safe passage of the rescued group across the Mae Sot border.

Thailand and China are intensifying their crackdown on these illicit operations, highlighted by the rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing. Recent efforts have spotlighted the prevalence of trafficking, with family reports indicating nearly 1,800 Chinese nationals might be trapped in similar conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)