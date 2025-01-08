Left Menu

Modi Boosts Andhra Pradesh with Rs 2 Lakh Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and launched multiple projects in Andhra Pradesh worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, including a railway zone and a green hydrogen hub. The initiatives are expected to generate significant employment and boost the region's economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:50 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant economic boost to Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of projects virtually, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore, on Wednesday.

Key highlights included laying the foundation stone for a new railway zone and NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub, a joint venture with NREDCAP, aimed at promoting green energy.

Additional projects, such as the Krishnapatnam industrial hub and a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, promise to generate tens of thousands of jobs, underscoring the importance of these ventures in the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

