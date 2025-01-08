Drones to Combat Illegal Fishing on Maharashtra's Coastline

In an unprecedented move, Maharashtra is set to deploy drones along its 720-km coastline to combat illegal fishing, a Fisheries Department official announced on Wednesday. The operation will begin on January 9, and the drones will provide live surveillance covering up to the 12-mile maritime boundary.

Minister of State for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, will oversee the initiative via a live feed from the Fisheries Commissioner's Office. The footage collected by drones will be instrumental in enforcing legal actions against unauthorized fishing vessels operating along the coast.

While the system aims to protect marine resources and ensure regulatory compliance, concerns have been raised by traditional fishermen regarding its efficacy during monsoons and the intended use of the data collected. Devendra Tandel, head of the Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee, cautioned that traditional fishing communities face challenges such as the unchecked use of certain nets and inadequate coordination with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)