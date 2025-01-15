Firefighters Battle Twin Wildfires as Unprecedented Evacuations Take Place in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, firefighters fiercely battled two sprawling wildfires as dangerous weather conditions intensified on Tuesday. Over 8,500 personnel from various regions, including international support, have been deployed to combat the blazes that have devoured an area equivalent to Washington, D.C.

Fire suppression efforts involved both aerial and ground units, although high winds have occasionally grounded aircraft. The Palisades Fire, at the city's edge, and the Eaton Fire, located eastward, are gradually coming under control. While some residents returned home, tens of thousands remain under evacuation orders.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom announced successful early action on new fires due to strategic positioning of resources. The wildfires' economic fallout, expected to surpass past disasters, has sparked a contentious debate over federal aid, with significant political divides emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)