India's Historic Leap: SpaDeX Mission Puts ISRO Among Elite Space Pioneers

In a significant achievement for India's space ambitions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the docking of two satellites as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). Post-docking, ISRO also managed to control both satellites as a single entity, marking a momentous milestone.

With this feat, India joins the exclusive club of nations—the US, Russia, and China—that have achieved such advanced space technology. This breakthrough is set to play a crucial role in India's upcoming missions, including Chandrayaan-4, the human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan, and the establishment of the 'Bharatiya Antriksh Station' by 2035.

Congratulatory messages flooded in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum lauding ISRO's achievement. ISRO sees this accomplishment as paving the way for more advanced initiatives, with key tests like undocking and power transfer checks next on the agenda.

