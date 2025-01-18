Left Menu

Explosive Starship Launch and Breakthroughs in Space Exploration

SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded in a test, diverting Gulf flights. Blue Origin's New Glenn reached orbit but missed a booster landing. Belgian scientist develops bone scent for cadaver dogs. Australopithecus had a plant-based diet. UK approves satellite launches. Pompeii's lavish bath uncovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:28 IST
Explosive Starship Launch and Breakthroughs in Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's Starship rocket disintegrated during a test flight from Texas, prompting a rerouting of flights over the Gulf of Mexico due to debris risk, setback for Elon Musk's rocketry ambitions.

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket entered orbit, marking the company's space venture commencement. Despite this, it failed to land its first-stage booster.

A Belgian researcher crafts a scent mimicking human bones to enhance sniffer dogs' search for remains, potentially aiding in solving cold cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

