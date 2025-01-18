Explosive Starship Launch and Breakthroughs in Space Exploration

SpaceX's Starship rocket disintegrated during a test flight from Texas, prompting a rerouting of flights over the Gulf of Mexico due to debris risk, setback for Elon Musk's rocketry ambitions.

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket entered orbit, marking the company's space venture commencement. Despite this, it failed to land its first-stage booster.

A Belgian researcher crafts a scent mimicking human bones to enhance sniffer dogs' search for remains, potentially aiding in solving cold cases.

