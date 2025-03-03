Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Faces Another Delay

The planned launch of the Ariane 6 rocket, Europe's heavy-lift launcher, has encountered another delay, Arianespace announced on Monday via YouTube.

Scheduled to deploy a French military satellite from Europe's Kourou spaceport, this marks the second postponement following an initial attempt in February. The Ariane 6 had its maiden flight on July 9 last year, experiencing a software glitch that left its upper stage in orbit.

Despite carrying a military payload, the mission is tagged as commercial due to Arianespace's involvement rather than the European Space Agency. Ariane 6 is developed by ArianeGroup, co-owned by Airbus and Safran.

(With inputs from agencies.)