Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Delayed Again

The Ariane 6 heavy rocket's first commercial launch has been postponed again by operator Arianespace. Initially scheduled for February, the launch was delayed due to ground equipment issues. Designed to deploy a French military satellite, it marks Ariane 6's first operational mission, shifting from the European Space Agency to Arianespace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The launch of Europe's Ariane 6 heavy rocket, managed by Arianespace, faced another postponement on Monday, according to the operator. Set to deliver a French military observation satellite from spaceport Kourou in French Guiana, the event was originally scheduled for February.

The postponement is attributed to necessary work on ground equipment related to the rocket, with no new launch date announced by Arianespace. Ariane 6, which staged a partial success in its first flight on July 9 last year, will carry the CSO-3 satellite for the French Air Force on its first operational mission.

This mission, though involving a military satellite, is classified as commercial by European authorities because it is the first managed by Arianespace, differing from the European Space Agency's previous developmental oversight. The rocket is a product of ArianeGroup, a collaboration between Airbus and Safran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

