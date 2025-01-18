Provident Ecopolitan Phase Two: Redefining Green Living in Bengaluru

Provident Housing Limited is set to launch the second phase of Provident Ecopolitan in Bengaluru this weekend, following a successful initial phase. This new phase is crafted with sustainable design and contemporary living in mind, featuring 581 residential units ranging from 530 square feet to 1,911 square feet.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing, expressed excitement over this launch, citing the strategic growth and connectivity in North Bengaluru as key benefits. The development is located in KIADB Aerospace Park, close to major transport hubs, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

Provident Ecopolitan Phase 2 promises eco-friendly living with over 45 indigenous plant species, EV charging, and green building practices. Residents will enjoy amenities such as a bird-watching deck, amphitheater, and co-working spaces. This sustainable project is registered under Karnataka RERA.

