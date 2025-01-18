Swift Response Contains South Mumbai Blaze
A fire erupted on the third floor of Patel Mansion in south Mumbai's Grant Road area. Civic officials reported the incident on Saturday occurred around 11 am. The Level 1 fire was extinguished by 12:55 pm, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Fire erupted in Patel Mansion on Topiwala Lane of south Mumbai's Grant Road area as reported by civic officials on Saturday.
The incident occurred at approximately 11 am, marking a Level 1 fire on the building's third floor.
Fortunately, firefighters doused the blaze by 12:55 pm, and there were no injuries reported.
