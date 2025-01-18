Left Menu

Swift Response Contains South Mumbai Blaze

A fire erupted on the third floor of Patel Mansion in south Mumbai's Grant Road area. Civic officials reported the incident on Saturday occurred around 11 am. The Level 1 fire was extinguished by 12:55 pm, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:56 IST
Swift Response Contains South Mumbai Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fire erupted in Patel Mansion on Topiwala Lane of south Mumbai's Grant Road area as reported by civic officials on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 am, marking a Level 1 fire on the building's third floor.

Fortunately, firefighters doused the blaze by 12:55 pm, and there were no injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025