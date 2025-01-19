Rethinking Cortisol: The Real Morning Surge

A groundbreaking study from the University of Bristol challenges longstanding beliefs about cortisol, the hormone often associated with stress.

Research indicates that cortisol levels begin to elevate prior to waking up, suggesting a link to the body's circadian rhythm rather than stress from awakening.

The study cautions against interpreting cortisol levels solely after waking and marks a shift in understanding how our body's internal clock affects daily hormone cycles.

