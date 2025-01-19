Left Menu

Rethinking Cortisol: The Real Morning Surge

A new study led by the University of Bristol reveals that cortisol levels rise in the hours before waking up, challenging existing beliefs about cortisol's awakening response. The research indicates that cortisol's increase is tied to the body's natural circadian rhythm rather than stress from waking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:39 IST
Rethinking Cortisol: The Real Morning Surge
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study from the University of Bristol challenges longstanding beliefs about cortisol, the hormone often associated with stress.

Research indicates that cortisol levels begin to elevate prior to waking up, suggesting a link to the body's circadian rhythm rather than stress from awakening.

The study cautions against interpreting cortisol levels solely after waking and marks a shift in understanding how our body's internal clock affects daily hormone cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025