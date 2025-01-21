Carmen Kibonge: A Journey from Kinshasa to Vienna, Inspiring Women in STEM and Advancing Financial Excellence at IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to spotlight its diverse workforce, sharing stories like that of Carmen Kibonge, whose inspiring journey showcases the opportunities in STEM and STEM-adjacent fields. Her career exemplifies dedication to making a difference on a global scale and offers encouragement to women considering careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and beyond.

From Kinshasa to Vienna: A Passion for Numbers and a Global Perspective

Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Carmen Kibonge grew up in a family that prioritized education for both girls and boys. Her supportive upbringing provided her with opportunities not often afforded to girls in her community, where economic hardships often lead families to prioritize boys’ education. Inspired by her mother, one of the few women in her area to pursue higher education, Kibonge developed an early love for mathematics.

Known as "Ordi" (French for "computer") at school due to her exceptional arithmetic skills, Kibonge initially dreamed of becoming a pediatrician to help others. However, her aversion to blood redirected her aspirations toward international work, a decision that would lead her to Austria and eventually to the IAEA.

Educational and Professional Milestones

Kibonge moved to Vienna to study business administration at the University of Vienna, specializing in finance and accounting. Determined to succeed, she overcame the initial challenges of learning German and adapting to a new culture. She later completed her master’s degree in France and began her professional journey as a financial auditor at a multinational accounting firm.

Driven by her desire to contribute to global development, Kibonge transitioned to the international system, joining the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna. There, she found fulfillment in roles that aligned with her mission to make a meaningful difference.

In 2009, Kibonge joined the IAEA as a financial auditor, contributing to the implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS). After a stint back at CTBTO, where she led efforts to implement IPSAS and managed payroll and payments, she returned to the IAEA in 2021 to lead the accounting unit in the Division of Budget and Finance.

Promoting Transparency and Efficiency at the IAEA

In her current role, Kibonge oversees the production of the IAEA’s annual financial statements, ensuring transparency, accountability, and trust in the Agency’s financial practices. She has been instrumental in driving automation and efficiency, reducing processing times for financial reports by nearly 70%. Kibonge’s ongoing projects include centralizing financial process documentation to enhance knowledge management.

Balancing Professional and Personal Goals

Throughout her career, Kibonge has drawn inspiration from role models who demonstrated that excellence in both professional and personal life is achievable. She emphasizes the importance of perseverance and hard work for young women, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds.

“If I could talk to my younger self, I would tell her not to give up and to continue to work hard for your dreams,” she says. She encourages exploring diverse career paths, noting that the IAEA offers roles that can make a global impact in unexpected ways.

IAEA’s Commitment to Gender Equality

The IAEA remains committed to gender equality and fostering opportunities for women in nuclear science and related fields. Through initiatives like the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme and the Lise Meitner Programme, the IAEA supports women pursuing careers in nuclear-related fields, offering scholarships and training to the next generation of professionals.

Kibonge’s journey stands as a testament to the IAEA’s mission of Atoms for Peace and Development, inspiring others to explore how they too can make a difference.