US Withdrawal from Paris Agreement Sparks Global Climate Concerns

In a controversial decision, the United States has once again withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, drawing criticism from international climate advocates. On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to exit the accord, overshadowing global efforts to tackle climate change.

The decision, aligning the US with countries like Iran and Libya as non-signatories, threatens the agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. RR Rashmi of The Energy and Resources Institute stresses that this will notably hinder global financing for clean energy transitions.

Critics argue that the US move undermines the fight against climate change, with developing nations bearing the brunt despite contributing the least to emissions. Experts, including Laurence Tubiana, advocate for multilateral response and reform in climate governance to support vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)