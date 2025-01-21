U.S. Exit from Paris Accord: Global Reactions and Implications

The announcement of the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement under the directive of President Donald Trump has sparked reactions across the globe. The decision removes the largest economy and top historic emitter of greenhouse gases from the pact, prompting concerns over the future of international climate cooperation.

Simon Stiell, U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary, highlighted the potential economic losses and escalating climate disasters as a consequence of ignoring global clean energy trends. He reiterated that the Paris Agreement remains open for engagement. Wopke Hoekstra, EU Climate Commissioner, emphasized commitment to the accord despite the U.S. withdrawal, a sentiment echoed by other international figures.

Governors Kathy Hochul and Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed continued U.S. state efforts to advance climate solutions, reaffirming commitment ahead of the COP30 conference. Critics like Ani Dasgupta of the World Resources Institute stress the geopolitical and environmental setbacks of the decision, urging U.S. leadership in addressing global climate challenges.

