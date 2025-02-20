Left Menu

Navigating Economic Impacts: EU's Trade Strategy with the US

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic aims to mitigate economic pain in trade talks with the US, seeking mutual tariff reductions. Both sides are showing willingness to address the concerns, avoiding unilateral tariffs and countermeasures that could harm economic relations.

  • United States

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has underscored his commitment to preventing economic turmoil in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. His primary goal is to avert a scenario where unilateral tariffs from the U.S. and retaliatory measures from the EU exacerbate economic distress for both parties.

During discussions on Wednesday with President Donald Trump's senior trade officials, Sefcovic pointed out a noticeable readiness on the American side to explore possibilities for reducing tariffs on both fronts. This mutual willingness may help steer the negotiations away from potential economic fallout.

Sefcovic stressed the importance of resolving trade disputes cooperatively. "Our number one priority is to avoid this period of pain," he remarked, highlighting the cyclical nature of trade disagreements where initial measures lead to complex negotiations that ultimately require resolution at the same negotiation tables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

