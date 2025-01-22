Left Menu

Global Health Push: Funders Turn to Private Sector Amid U.S. WHO Exit

The Global Fund is asking private organizations for increased donations following the U.S. exit from the WHO. Executive Director Peter Sands announced a 50% funding hike at the World Economic Forum. As governments retreat, non-state actors, like Gates Foundation, are crucial for sustained global health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:23 IST
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is turning to the private sector for a substantial boost in donations as the prospect of diminished government contributions looms. This shift comes after the United States decided to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).

With a target of nearly 50% more in private sector funding, amounting to $2 billion, the initiative was outlined by Executive Director Peter Sands. His announcement is timely, made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and underscores the rising demand and fiscal constraints that international aid groups face globally due to factors such as conflict and climate change.

The U.S. has historically been the Global Fund's largest contributor, pledging $6 billion in the previous round. As the landscape of global health funding evolves, the Fund, along with counterparts like Gavi, is compelled to engage private sector partners to continue vital health missions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

