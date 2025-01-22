Rajasthan's River Link Project: A New Era in Water Management

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has renamed the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project to the Ramjal Setu Link Project. The decision was announced during an event where Sharma released a new project poster at his residence.

On December 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a symbolic event, pouring water from three major rivers into the Ram Setu Jal Sankalp Kalash. This marked a step towards fulfilling the long-held vision of connecting rivers for the prosperity of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary bridge-building of Lord Ram, this ambitious project aims to ensure water availability for nearly 40% of Rajasthan's population by 2054. It will utilize surplus rainwater and recycled resources to supply drinking, irrigation, and industrial water in 17 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)