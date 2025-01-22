Rajasthan's River Link Project: A New Era in Water Management
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma renamed the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project to Ramjal Setu Link Project. Spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi, it aims to connect rivers, ensuring drinking and irrigation water for 17 Rajasthan districts. Inspired by Lord Ram, it fulfills former PM Vajpayee's vision.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has renamed the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project to the Ramjal Setu Link Project. The decision was announced during an event where Sharma released a new project poster at his residence.
On December 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a symbolic event, pouring water from three major rivers into the Ram Setu Jal Sankalp Kalash. This marked a step towards fulfilling the long-held vision of connecting rivers for the prosperity of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Drawing inspiration from the legendary bridge-building of Lord Ram, this ambitious project aims to ensure water availability for nearly 40% of Rajasthan's population by 2054. It will utilize surplus rainwater and recycled resources to supply drinking, irrigation, and industrial water in 17 districts.
