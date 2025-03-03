Left Menu

BJP Lauds Leak-Free Exam Success Under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

BJP leader Satish Poonia praised the state government for conducting over 100 recruitment exams without incidents of paper leaks or internet shutdowns, contrasting this with the previous Congress administration's problems. He highlighted the successful execution of the REET Eligibility Test 2025 under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership.

BJP leader Satish Poonia applauded the state government's achievement of conducting more than 100 recruitment exams without any paper leaks or internet shutdowns, a stark contrast to previous administrations. Speaking to reporters, Poonia expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for managing the REET Eligibility Test 2025 successfully.

Poonia criticized the past Gehlot administration for paper leaks in crucial exams like the REET, affecting the lives of 70 lakh youth in the state. He claimed this was one of the reasons the people of Rajasthan voted the Congress out of power.

Poonia also noted that unlike the prior Congress rule, which saw internet suspensions during exams causing public inconvenience and economic losses, the current BJP government maintained connectivity throughout recruitment examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

