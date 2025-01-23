Govt Launches Historic Overhaul of Science System to Drive Economic Growth

Science, Innovation, and Technology Minister Judith Collins has unveiled the most comprehensive reset of New Zealand’s science system in over three decades, promising transformative reforms that will strengthen the economy, empower scientists, and attract foreign investment.

Minister Collins emphasized the need to modernize the system to better align with national priorities and technological advances.

“The reforms will maximize the value of the $1.2 billion in annual government funding for science, creating a more dynamic system capable of delivering long-term economic and societal benefits,” she said.

The reforms will:

Consolidate seven Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) into three Public Research Organisations (PROs) focusing on bio-economy, earth sciences, and health and forensic sciences. Establish an advanced technology PRO dedicated to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology. Create a Prime Minister’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Advisory Council to provide strategic oversight and identify economic opportunities. Launch Invest New Zealand, a one-stop-shop for foreign direct investment, aimed at doubling exports by 2034. Develop a national policy for managing Intellectual Property (IP) to incentivize innovation. Disestablish Callaghan Innovation, reallocating its functions to improve efficiency and reduce duplication.

New Era for Public Research Organisations

The establishment of the four PROs will enhance New Zealand’s research capabilities, enabling them to be more responsive to government priorities while fostering private sector partnerships.

“These PROs will focus on delivering high-impact research while avoiding unnecessary duplication. They will seek private sector investments to expand research capabilities, ensuring long-term benefits for New Zealand,” Collins said.

The PROs will also play a stewardship role in public good science, ensuring the continuation of research that benefits society as a whole.

Strengthening Leadership and Accountability

The Prime Minister’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Advisory Council will be pivotal in directing the revamped system, setting national priorities, and ensuring taxpayer funds are used effectively.

“A primary role of the Council is to ensure our science sector delivers maximum value, driving innovation and contributing to economic growth,” Collins noted.

Invest New Zealand: Attracting Foreign Capital and Talent

The new Invest New Zealand agency will streamline foreign investment processes, targeting sectors with high growth potential, such as advanced technology and manufacturing.

“Invest NZ will also play a crucial role in attracting skilled professionals to New Zealand, building domestic capabilities, and fostering international collaboration,” said Collins.

The agency’s mission will include increasing research and development by multinational companies, enhancing productivity, and fostering innovation-driven growth.

Empowering Researchers with IP Ownership

The reforms include a shift in Intellectual Property (IP) management, following the successful model used by Canada’s Waterloo University, which vests IP ownership with researchers.

“Researchers will receive a share of financial rewards from commercializing their innovations, encouraging them to stay in New Zealand and contribute to our economy,” Collins explained.

Unlocking Gene Technology and New Opportunities

The Government also plans to lift restrictions on gene technology, opening doors for groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science.

“This change, combined with the IP policy and PRO reforms, will unlock immense opportunities for our science sector and drive New Zealand’s global competitiveness,” said Collins.

Timeline for Implementation

The Government has released an initial timeline for the reforms’ rollout, which includes:

Detailed planning for PRO integration.

Establishment of Invest New Zealand as an Autonomous Crown Entity.

Launch of the new IP management framework.

Transitioning Callaghan Innovation’s functions to other entities.

Looking Ahead

The Science System Advisory Group, which delivered the first report that informed these reforms, will play an ongoing role in guiding their implementation.

“These changes will ensure New Zealand has a science system that generates maximum value for the economy, creating a brighter future for all Kiwis,” Collins concluded.

The Government’s ambitious reset signals a new chapter for New Zealand’s science, innovation, and technology landscape, laying the groundwork for sustained growth and global leadership in key industries.