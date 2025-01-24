Unveiling Tower 4: Jewel of SP Kingstown Redefines Urban Living in Pune
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate launches Tower 4 at SP Kingstown in Pune. This prestigious urban development project offers panoramic living with luxurious 3 and 4 BHK residences. Nestled in a prime location, it combines contemporary design and premium amenities, reinforcing SPRE’s commitment to excellence.
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) announces the launch of Tower 4 at SP Kingstown in Pune's Hadapsar Annexe, following the success of Phase 1. The new tower offers panoramic urban living through meticulously designed 3 and 4 BHK residences spanning 1.29 lakh square feet of saleable area.
This ambitious project encompasses 11 acres and promises luxury and elegance. It is anticipated to generate estimated revenue of Rs. 175 crore. Tower 4 consolidates SPRE's dedication to quality construction, aligning with the ongoing urban development initiative in Pune.
Situated amidst scenic Sahyadri views, SP Kingstown is strategically connected to key hubs and facilities. The launch underscores SPRE's focus on architectural excellence and customer satisfaction, setting new benchmarks in India's real estate market.
