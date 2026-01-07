Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra's Response on Pune Porsche Crash Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday requested a response from Maharashtra's government about bail pleas from two accused in the Pune Porsche accident case that led to two fatalities in May 2024.

Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal were arrested on August 19, related to their blood samples being tested in connection with the minors present during the crash. The primary suspect, a 17-year-old, allegedly drove the car under the influence of alcohol.

The juvenile received bail initially from the Juvenile Justice Board but, following public outrage, the decision was revisited, and he was sent to an observation home. The Bombay High Court had rejected bail requests for several accused, including Sood and Mittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)