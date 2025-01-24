Odisha's Ambitious Push for 'Pucca' Houses: A Comprehensive Survey for PMAY-G
The Odisha government has initiated a survey to identify beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. The initiative, launched in Puri with MP Sambit Patra, aims to ensure all eligible families receive 'pucca' houses. The survey relaxes eligibility criteria and includes previously denied applicants.
The Odisha government has embarked on an ambitious mission to provide 'pucca' houses to all eligible residents through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). A comprehensive survey was officially launched in Puri by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, alongside Puri MP Sambit Patra.
The detailed survey aims to rectify past oversights by including families previously excluded and relaxing eligibility criteria. Naik emphasized the importance of extending the benefits of the scheme to all eligible applicants, following the prime minister's promises.
The survey, which will last around two months, also raises the income cap and removes application fees to maximize participation. Additionally, those affected by natural calamities will be prioritized under a separate scheme, ensuring widespread coverage.
