Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Push for 'Pucca' Houses: A Comprehensive Survey for PMAY-G

The Odisha government has initiated a survey to identify beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. The initiative, launched in Puri with MP Sambit Patra, aims to ensure all eligible families receive 'pucca' houses. The survey relaxes eligibility criteria and includes previously denied applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:26 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Push for 'Pucca' Houses: A Comprehensive Survey for PMAY-G
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has embarked on an ambitious mission to provide 'pucca' houses to all eligible residents through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). A comprehensive survey was officially launched in Puri by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, alongside Puri MP Sambit Patra.

The detailed survey aims to rectify past oversights by including families previously excluded and relaxing eligibility criteria. Naik emphasized the importance of extending the benefits of the scheme to all eligible applicants, following the prime minister's promises.

The survey, which will last around two months, also raises the income cap and removes application fees to maximize participation. Additionally, those affected by natural calamities will be prioritized under a separate scheme, ensuring widespread coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025